Crash closes westbound I-80 near Lake Point

LAKE POINT, Utah — Traffic is backed up as westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down Tuesday afternoon due to an accident.

Watch I-80 closure LIVE below:

All lanes were closed at mile marker 100, which is near Lake Point. However, lanes started to reopen at around 3:45 p.m.

It's not known how many vehicles were involved in the accident and whether anyone was injured, although ambulances seen pulling up to the crash scene.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story