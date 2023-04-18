Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash closes westbound I-80 near Lake Point

80.jpg
UDOT
80.jpg
Posted at 3:30 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 17:44:03-04

LAKE POINT, Utah — Traffic is backed up as westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down Tuesday afternoon due to an accident.

Watch I-80 closure LIVE below:

All lanes were closed at mile marker 100, which is near Lake Point. However, lanes started to reopen at around 3:45 p.m.

It's not known how many vehicles were involved in the accident and whether anyone was injured, although ambulances seen pulling up to the crash scene.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere