Creation of 2 new Utah state parks approved, including Utahraptor

Posted at 2:53 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 16:53:07-05

SALT LAKE CITY — In the final hours of the current Utah legislative session, lawmakers approved the creation of two new state parks Thursday.

The parks include the Dalton Wells area in Grand County that will now be named Utahraptor State Park, along with renaming Lost Creek Reservoir to become Lost Creek State Park in Morgan County.

House Bill 257 was passed with a 63-9 vote with a $36.5 million price tag designated for the two parks. The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox for his signature.

Utahraptor State Park will be set north of Moab with supporters of the designation hoping to preserve fossils that are currently being stolen from the area.

