Crews battle fires in Tooele, Summit county

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters are battling wildfires in two northern Utah counties on a weekend in which temperatures records are expected to be equaled or broken.

The Rocky Fire in Tooele County tripled in size overnight, growing to over 1,500 acres near Ibapah on Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info. While unspecified structures in the west desert are being threatened, no evacuations have been ordered.

Summit County Wildland Fire, North Summit Fire, and Summit County Public Works are fighting the much smaller 6-acre Matt's Canyon Fire west of the Coalville/Echo Reservoir and Interstate 80. No structures are currently threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

Summit County Matt's Canyon Fire

A lightning strike earlier this week is believed to be the cause of the Summit County fire which was 60 percent contained as of 10 p.m. Friday.

With Pioneer Day Weekend coinciding with a legal fireworks period in Utah, officials are pleading with residents to use caution and to only ignite fireworks in permitted areas, and to properly douse them after being used.