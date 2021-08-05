Watch
Crews contain 5 acre fire in Millcreek

Posted at 4:07 PM, Aug 05, 2021
MILLCREEK, Utah — Fire crews were able to contain a five acre fire that burned in Millcreek Thursday.

No evacuations were ordered after the Millcreek Wildland Fire started around 3:30 p.m. off Plateau Drive.

Officials say 40 Unified firefighters responded to the fire, along with two single engine air tankers that were able to secure the edges of the wildfire.

Video shared by the Unified Fire Authority showed one of the air tankers flying close to homes in the area.

