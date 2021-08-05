Crews contain 5 acre fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — Fire crews were able to contain a five acre fire that burned in Millcreek Thursday.
No evacuations were ordered after the Millcreek Wildland Fire started around 3:30 p.m. off Plateau Drive.
Officials say 40 Unified firefighters responded to the fire, along with two single engine air tankers that were able to secure the edges of the wildfire.
Video shared by the Unified Fire Authority showed one of the air tankers flying close to homes in the area.
Millcreek Wildland Fire: 3:30PM— Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) August 5, 2021
5 acre fire off of Plateau Dr. in @MillcreekUT
No evacuations. Fire is no longer spreading. Crews are actively securing the fires edge and putting out hotspots.
40 UFA firefighters on scene +
2 Single Engine Air Tankers. pic.twitter.com/BmNooxcPxb