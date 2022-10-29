Crews continue to fight Sugar House fire, more than three days after it was ignited

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire crews continued to control flare-ups at an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House Saturday, more than three days after a massive fire ignited.

Photos and video showed smoke rising from the remnants of the building Saturday afternoon.

Late Tuesday night, the fire was sparked inside the multi-story building. The fire led to evacuation orders for hundreds of residents who live in the area as crews spent hours actively fighting the blaze.

Evacuations are still in place for residents, officials explained. They will remain in place through Sunday.

Demolition of the remaining structure was set to begin Wednesday evening and is ongoing, officials reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On Saturday, fire officials said resources were sent back to the scene to help control flare-ups from debris.

Video from FOX 13 News shows smoke rising out of the debris.

An exact estimate of when the fire would be completely extinguished was not made available.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall expressed her gratitude Saturday for the crews who are continuing to monitor the area.

"Our crews have been working long hours and will continue to until they bring down all the portions of the burned structure that pose a danger to the community," she wrote in part on Twitter.