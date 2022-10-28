Many residents still displaced following Sugar House apartment fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents displaced by the massive fire that consumed a construction site in the Sugar House neighborhood this week are still being kept from their homes.

As of Friday, about 75 residents are still unable to return to their units at the Sugarmont and Vue apartments, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Officials are keeping the restrictions in place as crews continue demolition of the burned site at 1040 East 2200 South.

Demolition crews are focusing on the northeast corner of the structure that remains standing with scaffolding.

"That really poses our biggest threat right now, which is a collapsed threat," said Capt. Shaun Mumedy.

Four-person crews will continue to monitor the area with a fire engine and truck for at least the next two days.

"We will be keeping fire department personnel on scene to mitigate some of the flare ups, smoke and the fumes that are coming from this still," added Mumedy.

Many businesses along Highland Drive also remain closed, although some on the east and west sides the road are open to foot traffic only. Highland Drive continues to be closed to vehicle traffic between 2100 South and Sugarmont Drive.

Mumedy said residents of uninhabitable apartments can get access on a case-by-case basis by working with apartment managers if they need medication or clothing, but they won't be allowed to stay.

Investigators are still on site looking for clues as to the cause of the. The team of at least half a dozen people are speaking with construction workers, apartment residents and business owners to see if they can assist in the investigation.

The construction company that was building the new structure is also assisting the fire department in bringing down what remains.

"We're all just trying to work together to bring it down as safely as possible, as quickly as possible," said Mumedy.

The following units will remain closed to residents until further notice:

Sugarmont Apartments :

VUE Apartments :

