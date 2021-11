SALT LAKE CITY — Crews rushed to a Salt Lake City neighborhood Monday to rescue a person who was trapped in a trench and excavation collapse.

The collapse occurred at 1227 East 4th Avenue, although it's not known what caused the incident.

FOX 13 saw a fireman being taken away in an ambulance, but it's not known if they were the person trapped or injured during the rescue.

Officials have not announced what injuries the fireman suffered in the incident.