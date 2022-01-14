Watch
Crews rescue lucky dog from Kearns house fire

Unified Fire Authority
Unified Fire Authority crews rescued a dog that had been hiding during a Kearns house fire
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jan 14, 2022
KEARNS, Utah — A Unified Fire Authority crew was able to find the silver lining in a fire that destroyed a Kearns home Friday.

As firefighters made their way around the house after the flames were extinguished, they found a frightened little dog hiding under the structure.

After first cowering and running back underneath, the singed pup soon came out and was able to be taken to safety by a firefighter.

Video of the rescue was shared by Unified Fire's Ryan Love on Twitter.

"This is one of the best rewards of being a firefighter," wrote Love.

One person was inside the house when it caught fire, but was able to make it out safely.

