Crews rescue lucky dog from Kearns house fire

KEARNS, Utah — A Unified Fire Authority crew was able to find the silver lining in a fire that destroyed a Kearns home Friday.

As firefighters made their way around the house after the flames were extinguished, they found a frightened little dog hiding under the structure.

After first cowering and running back underneath, the singed pup soon came out and was able to be taken to safety by a firefighter.

Video of the rescue was shared by Unified Fire's Ryan Love on Twitter.

"This is one of the best rewards of being a firefighter," wrote Love.

One person was inside the house when it caught fire, but was able to make it out safely.