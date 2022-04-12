Crews rescue SUV driver trapped on Wasatch Co. snowmobile trail

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to rescue a driver who had taken their SUV up a snowmobile trail.

The department sent photos of the Snake Creek trail rescue out on social media Monday night.

Crews were forced out in the elements as heavy snow pounded the area.

The condition of the driver is not known, or why they were driving up a trail that is only to be used by snowmobiles.

In their social media post, the department asked "Why? Do people continually take their SUV up snowmobile trails?"