Firefighter injured at 'suspicious' Bountiful house fire

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A firefighter was injured Friday when crews responded to a house fire in Bountiful that officials are calling "suspicious in nature."

According to a FOX 13 crew at the scene, the firefighter was taken to the hospital with burns on his body, but he is expected to recover.

The Bountiful Police Department posted to social media that South Davis Metro Fire was working the fire at the east end of 1800 South.

Two people were inside the home when the fire began in the attic, but they are safe. Police are investigating what they say may be a "hoarder situation."

Officials asked residents to avoid the area to allow crews to move in and out of the neighborhood near the house.

