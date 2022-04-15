Watch
Crews respond to Millcreek apartment fire

Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 15, 2022
MILLCREEK, Utah — An apartment fire in Millcreek led to a response from the Unified Fire Authority on Friday morning.

The fire was located at approximately 600 East and 4000 South. Three different agencies responded after the call was placed at 10:40 a.m.

Initial reports said a person was trapped inside the apartment, but firefighters found no one inside and the fire was put out within 20 minutes.

While one person suffered from minor smoke inhalation, not first responders were injured during the fire.

Officials said an investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

