Crews responding to possible diesel spill in Jordan River

SALT LAKE CITY — Hazardous material crews are working to identify and mitigate a spill in the Jordan River Monday afternoon.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to the river in the area near 500 South on reports of a bad smell.

Salt Lake County Health Department personnel are also at the scene. They confirmed that there was a spill in the water, and a spokesperson told FOX 13 they believe it's diesel.

Crews are now trying to determine the source of the spill and how much got into the water.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.