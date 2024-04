LAYTON, Utah — Davis County Search and Rescue are looking for a hiker who was last seen Saturday evening.

25 year-old Tobias Braaten was reported to officials as an overdue hiker after not returning from an overnight trip in the area of the Fernwood Trail in Layton.

Davis County Sheriff's Office

Any hikers who were on the trail between Friday and Saturday evenings who may know his whereabouts are asked to call Davis County Dispatch at 801-451-4150