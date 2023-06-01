Crews set to start clearing Guardsman Pass of snow

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The temperatures may feel like summer, but it still looks like winter in the higher elevations of Utah, including the popular Guardsman Pass road in the Wasatch Mountains.

Photos taken this week show several feet of snow still blanketing the seasonal 7-mile road despite the warmer temperatures.

However, help is on the way to clear Guardsman Pass for visitors. The Utah Department of Transportation said crews will begin work next week to remove the snow that currently makes the road impassable.

"There is NO opening date determined yet, as our crews have a lot of work to do to get the roads back into shape after the winter," a UDOT post to social media said.

UDOT said it will post an opening date for Guardsman Pass as soon as it is available.