Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Culver's food truck to deliver free custard, cheese curds to Pioneer Park

Posted at 10:34 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 12:34:37-04

SALT LAKE CITY — There are only two things better than cheese curds and frozen custard, and that's free cheese curds and free frozen custard.

The free varieties will be flowing Thursday at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City when the first-ever Culver's food truck pays a visit.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Culver's will be handing out the free treats to anyone whose stomach is craving them. Plus, the Huntsman Cancer Institute will be on hand to discuss its mission to serve the Utah community.

The Culver's truck is on a 17-city "From Wisconsin With Love" tour across the country, and with 14 locations across Utah, it's only natural that Salt Lake City was one of the stops.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere