Cyber attack accesses personal data of LDS church members, employees

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a cyber attack earlier this year was able to access the personal data of church members, employees and others.

In a release Thursday, church officials said the attack occurred in late March, but did not access donation history or banking information.

According to the church, law enforcement authorities believe there is a low possibility of the data breached during the attack could be used to harm individuals.

The church says it's working with federal authorities and third-party cybersecurity experts to determine the scope of the incident and "to mitigate possible impacts," the release said.

The attack was not announced until Thursday at the request of law enforcement.

Those impacted by the breach will be notified by church officials. Church members are being told to "remain vigilant" over their personal accounts and to change passwords.

Anyone who has questions about the cyber attack is urged to call the following numbers:

Engagement Number: B058764

In the United States

English toll-free number: 1-833-559-0435

Spanish toll-free number: 1-833-559-0612

Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. Mountain Time (MT); Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. (MT), excluding major U.S. holidays.