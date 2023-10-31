Cyclist hit, killed by FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man died Monday night after he was hit by a train while riding a bicycle across the tracks in Salt Lake City.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at 640 W. 900 South.

Utah Transit Authority Police said the 24-year-old was waiting for a Union Pacific train to pass by, but apparently did not see the FrontRunner coming in the other direction. The gate was down and the lights were still flashing, but the man rode around the gates and was hit by the passenger train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FrontRunner was stopped temporarily at the scene, which is located near the "Fear Factory" haunted house. It has since been released, but the tracks are closed for the investigation. A bus is taking passengers between Murray Central and Salt Lake Central stations.