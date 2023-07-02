Cyclist killed in Centerville hit-and-run; Driver found dead

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A man riding a bicycle died after being hit by a driver in a pickup truck in Centerville late Saturday night.

Centerville Police said 63-year-old Kevin Reed Jessop of Bountiful was riding near 600 S. Frontage Road around 11:15 p.m. when he was hit by a white Toyota Tundra. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the truck fled the scene. Their descriptions of the vehicle helped police identify the suspect as a 43-year-old man who lived in West Bountiful. Officers went to the man's home and found broken pieces of a vehicle outside. They "briefly made contact" with him outside the house, but then the suspect ran inside and officers heard a single gunshot. Once they were able to enter the home, they confirmed that the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police later found the Tundra from the hit-and-run inside the man's garage. Both incidents are under investigation.

"The Centerville Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families of both men," a press release read.

FOX 13 News chose to not publish the name of the man who died by suicide.

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.