Cyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A man died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike Monday morning in Murray.

According to Murray Police, the cyclist was riding on Cottonwood Street around 6:40 a.m. when he was hit at the intersection of Cottonwood and Vine Street.

The man died from his injuries. His name was not released but officials said he was in his 30s.

Police are investigating to determine who had the right-of-way. The driver is cooperating, and there were also witnesses to the accident. Part of the investigation is working to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved.