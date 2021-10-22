DABC cuts a liquor store's hours because of staffing shortages

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is having to cut some liquor store hours temporarily to deal with a staffing shortage.

The agency, which controls the sale and supply of alcohol in the state, confirmed to FOX 13 on Friday that it had reduced the Pleasant Grove liquor store's hours, closing it at 7pm. DABC spokesperson Michelle Schmitt said it the reduced hours would last until Monday.

Other liquor stores may face similar hour reductions. Schmitt said the DABC has started to deploy a team of roving employees to various stores on an "on-call" basis in order to alleviate labor shortages and employee who may be exposed to COVID-19 and have to isolate (and liquor stores are disinfected).

Staffing issues and low wages have plagued the DABC for years. The agency has had to repeatedly ask the Utah State Legislature to increase wages for store employees, in order to compete in a tight labor market. Liquor stores recently have also been facing supply chain issues, with the DABC having to limit the sale of some tequilas and warning of champagne shortages for the holidays.