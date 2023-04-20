Dash camera video captures moment trooper slammed into wrong-way vehicle on I-80

LAKE POINT, Utah — Dash camera video released Thursday captures the intense moment when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper slammed into a wrong-way vehicle on Interstate 80.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Lake Point on Tuesday.

In the video, the trooper is seen traveling in the left-most lane alongside another vehicle and a pair of semi trucks. Moments later, the vehicle ahead of the trooper's moves to the center lane as the driver going the wrong way barrels forward, dash camera footage shows.

Seeing the wrong-way driver, the trooper does not hesitate or move out of the way, rather, he takes the full impact of the wrong-way vehicle head-on.

After the crash, officials reported the wrong-way driver suffered minor injuries and the trooper was not injured.

The trooper's vehicle, however, had significant damage as the entire front was smashed.

Utah Highway Patrol

Utah Highway Patrol

A man who was behind the trooper and witnessed the crash told FOX 13 News that the trooper risked his own life to save other drivers.

"The officer decided he would put his life in front of mine and hit the driver head on. I was not even 50 feet behind the police car. I had my brother and my dog with me.. the collision had to be 120mph. There was at least 3 vehicles involved in this accident. I was in the middle of them all. Not a scratch on me, or my car," Alex Whitbeck wrote in a Facebook post. "We had to pull the police officer out of his car. All he had to say was, “Can you write a statement?” Bro?? You almost died and you’re asking me for a statement? I don’t know you, but I love you brother. That took some balls. You saved countless lives today, and I’m forever grateful."