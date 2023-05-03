Daughter calls North Ogden dad 'hero' after shooting, fire

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — The daughter of a North Ogden man shot and killed by his brother last week is calling her father a hero for saving his wife during the incident.

Scott Roberts was killed Thursday, and his wife, Jodi, was injured when his estranged brother confronted the couple at their home. Scott's brother was killed after going outside and firing at police. The home near the 3200 block of Mountain Road was set on fire and officials called it a complete loss.

Police have not released any information on why Roberts' brother confronted the couple at their home.

In a post on a GoFundMe page, the Roberts' daughter, Kelsey, remembered her father for the courage he showed during the incident.

"My mom is alive because my dad fought my uncle and told my mom to run. Knowing that my dad died a hero is bringing us a small bit of comfort," she wrote.

Because of the fire, Kelsey said her mother was left without any clothes or personal items, which is why they are asking the public to help financially, as well as emotionally by sharing memories of her father.

A prayer vigil for the family has been scheduled for Saturday evening at Mountain View Park. The public is invited to attend, with organizers asking people to bring a candle.