Drivers warned of weeknight delays as UDOT prepares to reduce I-15 to one lane

FARMINGTON, Utah — Drivers who use Interstate 15 in Davis County are being warned of potential weeknight delays as the interstate will be reduced to one lane starting Monday night.

The Utah Department of Transportation says starting Monday at 9:00 p.m., north and southbound I-15 from Glovers Lane to Park Lane will be reduced to one lane. Lanes will reopen by 7:00 a.m. each morning, with nightly closures continuing through the morning of Saturday, February 7.

According to UDOT officials, the closures are part of a carefully coordinated effort to install sections and foundations of a new pedestrian bridge into place for the Shepard Lane Improved project.

"Crews are working within a very constrained area where I-15, US-89, Legacy Parkway and a railroad line converge or overlap, requiring multiple overnight closures to safely maneuver bridge components through one of Northern Utah’s most complex transportation corridors," UDOT said in a release.

Additional lane closures in the area are expected, as the pedestrian bridge is only around 20% complete. It is anticipated to open in 2027.

You can find the latest information on construction projects here.