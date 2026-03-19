Salt Lake City to enter Stage 2 Advisory to battle potential water shortage

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the city will enter a Stage 2 Advisory to address potential water issues following a poor winter season.

In her announcement Thursday, Mendenhall will lay out how the Stage 2 protocols will call for Salt Lake City Public Utilities to reduce water usage by 100 million gallons each day.

According to a notice from the mayor's office, the reduction can be achieved through "voluntary indoor and outdoor conservation," but government facilities will be required to reduce indoor usage by 10 percent.

Watch full Mendenhall briefing on water advisory in video below:

Mayor Mendenhall announces Stage 2 water advisory

Mendenhall's order comes on the same day that the Utah Division of Water Resources said the state's snowpack is the lowest on record, and that it had peaked on March 9 at 8.4 inches, about half what the state usually receives at the beginning of April.

Following the warmest winter on record in Utah, the agency is calling for communities and residents to review drought plans for the coming months and into summer.

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