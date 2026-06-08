Layton trucker accused of using AI to generate nude images of children

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton trucker is facing 18 charges after police say they found more than 180,000 files of child sexual abuse materials saved to a Google account. Detectives say the trucker also used AI to generate nude images of children in his life.

Ira Mitchell Gibson, 51, was arrested on Friday and faces 8 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held without bail as police claim he is a flight risk with ties outside of Utah.

Court documents reveal that on January 12, Google alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had uploaded around 122 files containing minors in a sexual context to his account.

Investigators determined that the uploads were coming from a Montana hotel room and receipts were obtained showing that Gibson was the one who rented the room.

A warrant was served for Gibson's Google account, and a data package of his account was delivered to investigators. In total, they say the account held over 185,000 files, with a majority of them being AI-generated nude photos.

Due to the fact that Gibson is a trucker, officers planned to stop him during one of his runs on Interstate 15. On Friday, Gibson was stopped and arrested.

Following his arrest, Gibson admitted to being in possession of child sexual abuse material and that he would take photos of children and use AI to make them appear nude. When asked, Gibson stated he probably had thousands of said images.