Man arrested in Davis County accused of posing as 17-year-old, exploiting children

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A 35-year-old man was arrested in Davis County and faces 20 charges after investigators say he was found posing as a 17-year-old and exploiting minors sexually. Detectives add that he repeatedly provided the teens with alcohol.

Oscar Mauricio Avellaneda Martinez, 35, was arrested on Wednesday and is being held without bail as investigators say he is a Colombian resident who may flee.

The investigation into Martinez began on July 26 when deputies contacted Martinez at East Park in West Point after hours. Martinez was with three 16-year-olds at the time.

That night, officials seized the phones of the teens and Martinez and released the teens back to their parents.

Just a few days later, one of the teen's parents contacted deputies to say that Martinez had been in a relationship with their child and they had been sexually active.

The victim disclosed to investigators that they had on multiple occasions performed sexual acts with Martinez. When detectives searched Martinez's phone they found a large amount of child sexual abuse materials on the phone.

Wednesday, police arrested Martinez at his home in Magna. He allegedly admitted to the sexual acts that had occurred and soliciting one of the teens to send him child sexual abuse material. Martinez also told investigators that he had given alcohol to one of the teens on at least two occasions.

Despite Martinez being 35-years-old, the teens and their parents all claimed to have been under the impression that he was 17. In an interview, Martinez stated that he lied about his age due to his emotional attachment to a minor.