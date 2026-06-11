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Trailer rollover causing major delays on I-15 in Kaysville

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Utah Highway Patrol
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KAYSVILLE, Utah — A crash involving a rolled trailer is causing major delays on northbound Interstate 15 in Kaysville.

Watch Live: Crews responding to trailer rollover on I-15

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash is near the intersection of 200 North and I-15 in Kaysville. It is blocking the 3 right lanes of the interstate and the right shoulder.

Troopers add that the trailer is slightly hanging over the overpass above 200 North. No major injuries have been reported.

What led to the crash isn't known at this time.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more.

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