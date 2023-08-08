Davis School District reaches $2 million settlement with family of 'Izzy' Tichenor

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Davis School District announced it has reached a settlement agreement with the family of a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly bullied before she committed suicide in 2021.

According to a statement released by the district Tuesday, the $2 million agreement was reached by "mutual resolution" with the family of Isabella "Izzy" Tichenor.

In November 2021, Tichenor died by suicide after constant bullying from classmates at Foxboro Elementary School over race and disabilities. Tichenor's mother, Brittany, said her daughter was on the autism spectrum and had dyslexia.

Despite reporting the bullying to teachers, Tichenor's family claimed that nothing was ever done to protect her. However, an investigation following Tichenor's death found "no direct evidence" she was bullied, but did learn of other incidents and recommended changes.

"While Davis School District and its staff have made profound and meaningful progress, there is still work to be done," the district said in its statement announcing the settlement. "The District is continually assessing and expanding its processes and efforts to better support every student who attends its schools, including implementing traumainformed counseling and other resources for its students."

