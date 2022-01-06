Davis School District Superintendent announces retirement plans

FARMINGTON, Utah — Davis School District Superintendent Reid Newey announced Wednesday he will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Newey has served in the position since December 2016 and is the 18th superintendent for the district.

“I thank all the outstanding, administrators, teachers and staff in Davis School District, as well as the exceptional School Board members for their support and work over the past five years,” Newey said to all employees in an email. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Superintendent of Davis School District.”

The announcement comes just a few months after an investigation by the Department of Justice from October revealed serious and widespread racism in the district and also the death of Izzy Tichenor, a 10-year-old North Salt Lake girl who died by suicide after allegedly being bullied in school.

On Tuesday, district leaders announced a partnership with several community leaders including First Lady Abby Cox to begin the process to promote inclusion and embrace diversity within schools.

Members of the Board of Education thanked Newey for his service to the district in a statement that reads, “The Board of Education would like to express our sincere appreciation to Superintendent Reid Newey for the work he has done on behalf of the students, teachers, staff members, and parents of Davis School District. During his five and half years as superintendent, he has led DSD through some of the most challenging times education has ever faced. Superintendent Newey has worked tirelessly to help our district improve in every area of education. We wish him well in his retirement and again thank him for his devotion to Davis District.”

During his time in the role of superintendent, Davis School District opened Farmington High School and the Catalyst Center in Kaysville.

Before serving as superintendent in Davis County, Newey was a teacher at Clearfield High School and assistant superintendent for the Weber School District. He also worked as an assistant principal at Weber High School and a principal at North Ogden Junior High, Fremont High School and Weber Innovation High School. His 30 year career in education also included time as the Career and Technical Education Director and the Executive Director of Secondary Education for Weber School District.

The board of Education also announced Wednesday they will soon meet to take the next steps in finding a new superintendent for the Davis School District.