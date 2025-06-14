Day of 'No Kings' protests planned across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A full day of "No Kings" protests are scheduled across Utah on Saturday as part of a coordinated effort of nationwide demonstrations against the Trump administration and its immigration policies.

The state's first protest is in Provo, with the final event in Salt Lake City expected to draw thousands to Pioneer Park at 6 p.m.

The protests follow days of unrest around the country over immigration raids conducted by ICE agents, and comes on the same day that President Trump throws a massive military parade marking the Army’s 250th anniversary on his own birthday.

Cox promises Utah will be 'overprepared' should violent protests break out:

While protest organizers promise the events in Utah will be peaceful and nonviolent, Gov. Spencer Cox said this week that the state will be "overprepared" should aggressive disturbances occur.

"I want Utah to be the worst possible place to riot," Cox said Tuesday. "The minute you start to spray paint the Capitol, the second you start, you implement violence or property destruction, we will arrest you and we will hold you accountable."

Utah organizers expect over 20,000 people to attend the Pioneer Park event, which would be one of the largest in a series of protests held over the past six weeks in the state.

Man arrested after allegedly attacking Salt Lake City protesters:

An "emergency" protest that began Thursday in Washington Square Park in Salt Lake City attracted over 1,000 people who later marched through downtown streets. Police said the protest remained relatively peaceful, with officers making only one arrest of someone who had allegedly attacked those involved in the march.

“In this country there are No Kings, only the people,” said Jiro Johnson, who will speak at the Pioneer Park event. “ Speak your voice loud and proud and the First Amendment will take care of everything else”

SCHEDULE OF "NO KINGS" PROTESTS IN UTAH :