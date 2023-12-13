Daybreak resident celebrates Hanukkah with large light display

DAYBREAK, Utah — David Goldklang is proud to be Jewish and his house says it all.

“Every year I try to make it bigger and better,” said Goldklang, a resident of Daybreak. “You got to go big or go home as the saying goes.

“This all started back a few years ago when I used to set a big for Halloween for Halloween was only really for one day. So I thought you know what, why not be able to celebrate for a full month so I decided to go big on Hanukkah," said Goldklang.

His house has become popular to residents of Daybreak, and is known as the Hanukkah house.

“I'm happy to be Jewish,” Goldklang said. “I'm proud to be Jewish, and I just love sharing it with our very diverse community out here.”

Goldklang has been decorating his house for two years. He says it has been a great addition to an already festive neighborhood. This year for Halloween, the Daybreak neighborhood was famous for having a whole street of houses decorated as Barbieland.

“Hanukkah is just a celebration of lights and the miracle of the light,” Goldklang said. “So when we drive around and we see other Christmas lights up, that's actually helping us celebrate our holiday also because it is the miracle of the oil lasting for eight days, and giving off the light of the menorah.”

Daybreak neighbors have welcomed and enjoyed his display. Some neighbors who aren’t Jewish have even dropped of Hanukkah presents.

According to Goldklang, the display will be up until the end of the year and will most likely be bigger next year.

“I'm already shopping for next year's display,” Goldklang said excitedly. “You gotta go big you gotta be proud of your your heritage no matter what it is. You shouldn't be afraid to show it no matter what the world's climate is. Just be proud of who you are. Couldn't have said it better”