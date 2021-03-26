Days of '47 Pioneer Day celebration to return this July

SALT LAKE CITY — Days of '47 is back on for July 2021!

The event, which celebrates Pioneer Day with a variety of activities in the Salt Lake area, was canceled in 2020 like many other traditional spring and summer events.

In an press release sent out Friday, organizers announced the return of the widely-anticipated celebration.

“We’re excited to continue these beloved Utah traditions,” said Lane Summerhays, the president of the Days of ’47 Board. “As with many activities canceled, postponed or altered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these treasured pioneer traditions were placed on hold. We’re now ready to celebrate our pioneer heritage as we have done for over a century.”

The celebration will include two of the most popular events: the parade on July 23 and the rodeo from July 20-24.

The events and activities will be subject to state and local public health requirements.

Other public events include:

POPS CONCERT



Online Virtual Concert Featuring Arts Society of Utah, Salt Lake Symphony Performing a celebration of the 50 th Anniversary of Man’s first steps on the moon.

Friday, July 9 and Saturday July 10, 2021, 8:00 p.m.

Click here [daysof47.com] for more information and how to secure tickets.

PIONEERS OF PROGRESS



Awards Gala Banquet honoring modern-day Utahans exhibiting pioneer spirit through industry and integrity

Thursday, July 15, 2021, The Grand America (Tickets are limited.)

Reception, 6:30 p.m.; Dinner and Awards, 7:00 p.m.

RODEO AND COWBOY GAMES



Featuring a $1 million rodeo celebrating the modern-day pioneer spirit.

Tuesday through Saturday, July 20-24; 8:00 p.m.

Days of ’47 Arena at Utah State Fair Park, 1000 West 155 North Temple

Click here [daysof47.com] for more information and how to secure tickets.

FLOAT PREVIEW PARTY



See parade floats and meet their creators. Free to the public

Monday and Tuesday, July, 19-20, 2021, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 South State Street

DAYS OF ’47 PARADE



One of the oldest parades in the United States Floats, bands, horses, clowns, and more!

Friday, July 23, 2021; 9:00 a.m.

Route begins at South Temple and State Street; Ends at Liberty Park

Click here [daysof47.com] for more information

SUNRISE SERVICE



Music provided by The Salt Lake Valley Combined Institute Choir, directed by Alan C. Sackett

Friday, July 23, 2021, 7:00 A.M. (Must be seated by 6:50 a.m.)

The Assembly Hall on Temple Square, 50 West North Temple

FIRST ENCAMPMENT HIKE (Free)

