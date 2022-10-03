Dead body found in Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah — An investigation is now underway after a person was found dead Saturday in Arches National Park.

The National Park Service announced Sunday evening that park staff had located a body Saturday in the Devils Garden area. A more specific location was not provided, and it was not stated whether the body was found on or near a trail.

The deceased individual was female, but no name or age was provided.

The body was recovered Saturday evening by staff with the park and with the Grand County Sheriff's Office, which is conducting an investigation into her death.

The park service said they have not yet identified the victim. Her body will be taken to the Utah medical examiner's office, which will work to confirm her identity and the cause of her death.