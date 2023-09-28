Deadly day on Utah roads leaves 3 dead in separate accidents

Several accidents on Utah highways and roads Wednesday claimed multiple lives and injured many throughout the state.

A head-on collision Wednesday evening in Kane County led to one man's death and two others being airlifted in critical condition. The Utah Department of Public Safety says a pickup truck was attempting to pass a semi truck on SR-89 when it collided with an SUV heading in the opposite direction.

The pickup's driver was transported to the hospital where he later died, while a woman and 10-year-old boy inside the SUV were airlifted from the scene in critical condition. The SUV driver and a 15-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a Jeep Wrangler was heading westbound on SR-21 when the driver over-corrected after drifting off the edge of the pavement. The Jeep rolled several times before landing in a large culvert hidden from the roadway.

A passing driver eventually found the accident, but the Jeep's driver, an adult make from Canada, had suffered serious injuries and later died at the scene.

Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, a semi truck driver reportedly cut off by another vehicle, swerved off Interstate 15 in Iron County before coming to rest in a nearby field.

As Utah Highway Patrol troopers were talking with the 60-year-old truck driver, he lost consciousness and a medical helicopter was called in. Troopers say the driver regained consciousness and was "talking, coherent, and advising his desire to stay with his semi and take care of his cargo." However, after the driver was transported to the hospital, UHP learned he had died later in the morning.

