Deadly morning on Utah roads following holiday weekend

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The day after the Fourth of July holiday weekend has proven to be deadly on roads across Utah.

Three vehicle deaths were reported overnight and early Tuesday morning.

Just before 4:45 a.m., a crash involving a Coca-Cola truck left one person dead in Millcreek at 4500 South Highland Drive. Unified police said for an unknown reason, the driver of a car heading southbound on Highland Drive drove underneath the semi truck.

The driver of the truck notified police of the accident and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

"We're begging people to please slow down. People are speeding at high, excessive speeds. We need to slow down," pleaded Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department.

In North Salt Lake, a motorcyclist was killed when they apparently lost control while getting onto Interstate-15 near US-89, hitting a barrier and overturning into traffic where they were by two cars. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the person on the motorcycle died at the scene and that speed is considered to be a factor in the accident.

Video below shows accident scene in North Salt Lake where motorcyclist was killed

Motorcyclist killed in I-15 accident

One person was also killed in South Ogden in a crash at Washington Boulevard and 1050 East. Police are unsure what caused the accident and are continuing their investigation.