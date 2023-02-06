Deal struck on LGBTQ conversion therapy bill

SALT LAKE CITY — A deal has been struck on a bill that originally sought to unwind some of Utah's ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy.

The deal revolves around a language change in the bill, but it will preserve the ban. However, the bill now outlaws conversion therapy for minors.

Rep. Mike Petersen (R-Logan) announced the agreement ahead of a hearing Monday on his bill.

"I am happy to sponsor this important legislation which provides clarity for professionals while continuing to protect Utah’s LGBTQ+ youth," he said in a statement. “As a former counselor, the current DOPL rule has been particularly concerning to me. I have spoken with former colleagues who stopped treating minors because of ambiguity in the DOPL rule and fear of reprisal if they were to say something non-affirming to their minor patients. I have also spoken with members of the LGBTQ+ community who are grateful for the changes in H.B. 228 because they wish their counselors would have been more inquisitive and curious during their therapy sessions."

Because of changes made to the bill to preserve the original ban, Equality Utah confirmed to FOX 13 News it would support the legislation.

"We’ve had important dialogue and have shared our concerns openly, and for that we are grateful," Equality Utah Executive Director Troy Williams said in a statement. "The 2nd sub continues to prohibit the very dangerous practice of conversion therapy for minors, while providing greater clarification for Utah therapists, and accordingly, we support the advancement of HB 228 as amended."

