Latest on the legislature: Real-time updates on 2023 Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 Utah State Legislature is under way. Throughout the session, FOX 13 News political reporter Ben Winslow will provide real-time updates from the Utah State Capitol as both chambers of the state legislature create the road map that will determine the future of the Beehive State.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

9:15 a.m.

Good morning from the opening day of the Utah State Legislature!

Day 1 is a lot of pomp and ceremony as the session kicks off. House Speaker Brad Wilson and Senate President J. Stuart Adams will give speeches. Lawmakers take the oath of office.