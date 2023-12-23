Decades of holiday spirit lives on inside Sandy Christmas village

SANDY, Utah — Inside a Sandy home sits a whole other world in the form of a miniature Christmas city created over four decades.

Within those 40 years, Tanya Holbeck has grown her collection from a few pieces around a Christmas tree to thousands of tiny structures now spanning her living and dining room.

When Holbeck shows off her village, she often receives the same response.

"Are you crazy? I don't know, I think they like it, I love it," she said.

To build something so nostalgic takes months, starting Nov. 1 when Holbeck takes down her little Halloween village... yes, she has a Halloween village, too... and begins construction on the Christmas display.

"It's intricate because you have to do the little plugs and everything," Holbeck explained.

Everything in this town holds important meaning.

"Well, you know, they are all special in a way," said Holbeck.

From the land of amusement to neighborhoods of long ago, and an homage to Tanya's favorite real life big city.

"The Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building," shared Holbeck showing off the New York City area of the village.

The display also includes a tribute to where her husband grew up in South Dakota. It's a village that has a way of transporting Holbeck back in time.

"I put it together and I turn on my Christmas music and I think back when my kids were little," she reminisced.

Now, children come and show up to see reflections of Christmas past with the hope, belief and tradition of Christmas future

"This is Christmas to me," she said. "I want to cry, this is Christmas."