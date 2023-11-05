Deer into windshield kills driver near Honeyville

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A bizarre accident involving a wayward deer killed a driver in Box Elder County on Saturday night.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a vehicle traveling south on Highway 13 near 9700 North stuck a deer that had gone into the road near Honeyville. After being hit, the deer was thrown into the air and went through the windshield of another vehicle heading north.

The 88-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle was killed after the deer went through the glass.

No other information on the incident, including the name of the driver, has been released.