Deer Valley Resort announces plans for new base area

PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort announced plans Monday to build a world class base area at the Snow Park Lodge that will bring new accommodations, restaurants and ski services to the resort.

The new Snow Park base area will be built on 15 acres currently being used as surface parking lots at the Park City resort.

A new transportation hub will be part of the project, along with an "expansive ski beach."

Resort officials hope the new base area will improve the guest experience.

No renderings of the project were made available, but the base area will feature architecture inspired by the mountains and integrate the natural setting.

“We’ve spent a great deal of time assessing our guests’ needs and how best to meet them, while considering how to balance this with the interests of the local community,” said Snow Park Project Manager, Rich Wagner. “Our conceptual plans for Snow Park are designed to be consistent with Park City’s vision and values and respectful of our neighbors and the local community."

Groundbreaking on the new base area project is expected to begin in 2022.