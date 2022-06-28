Watch Now
Delta pilots plan Thursday picket at SLC airport to protest working conditions

Delta Pilots Picket.jpg
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 28, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Flight cancellations are wrecking havoc with summer travel plans, but Delta pilots say that they are already working overtime, so plan to picket airports across the country—including here in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

This will not disrupt service to passengers, but is an attempt to bring management to the table to renegotiate their contract.

According to a report from Reuters, 700 flights were canceled on Monday (including 200 Delta flights) due to staff shortages, though weather also played a role. This is in addition to nearly 860 flights that were canceled on Sunday.

Delta pilots they say they haven't been able to negotiate work rules or pay rates since 2016.

They last picketed for improved working conditions in April of this year as demand rose without an increase in staffing, causing increased cancellations.

Pilots are concerned that overscheduling combined with weather concerns and continued COVID-19 absences are hurting staff and passengers alike.

Airlines recommend that passengers with canceled flights should try to rebook online or through an app to avoid long lines at the airport.

