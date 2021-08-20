Delta residents face another day of flooding; cleanup continues

DELTA, Utah — Craig Church and his wife Valerie woke up to water in their basement and their backyard turned into a pond Wednesday morning as rain overwhelmed the city.

“We just have never seen this much water in this amount of days,” Craig said.

Things seemed better Thursday morning, he said.

“We thought we were in the clear and then mother nature didn’t agree,” he said.

As the city was pummeled by hail, the Church’s dry basement began to flood again.

“We got a little frustrated today when the hail came because the water was gone, had the basement dry, the fans were going and then the hail storm hit and just filled the lake back up and it just started leaking into the house again,” he said.

This type of weather is not typical for Delta, Russell Gamble who grew up in the area said.

“I hadn’t seen anything like this since I was in Houston,” he said.

It’s been shocking, Craig said.

“I have lived here 20 years in this house and have never had anything near this,” he said.

Gamble’s home was spared, so instead he spent the last two days filling sandbags and helping people like the Churchs.

“Why should I not. It’s just what I think everybody should do. I think its part of living in Utah is just everybody helps everybody,” he said.

It’s been incredible to see so many people helping.

“That’s why we live in Delta, that’s why we live in a small community because they come together. Stuff like this, everybody is at everybody’s door,” Craig said.