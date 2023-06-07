Demolition finally underway at Salt Lake City fire site

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after a fire ravaged a vacant Salt Lake City building over the weekend, demolition crews were at work razing the site.

Demolition at the building at 220 South and 200 East began Wednesday, nearly 4 days after the overnight fire forced the evacuation of an apartment complex next door. The fire sparked late Friday, but reignited early Saturday and blanketed the downtown area with smoke.

As of Monday, nearly everyone who lived in the 61 units at theRandi apartments had been allowed to return, with six units remaining evacuated due to smoke debris from the fire.

Fire officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire.