Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dense fog advisory Monday morning in many parts of Utah

fog.PNG
NWS
fog.PNG
Posted at 6:44 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 08:57:50-05

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a very foggy Monday morning along many parts of the Wasatch Front.

The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City says visibility levels are at at 1/4 of a mile or less.

The most dense fog is in areas south and southeast of the Great Salt Lake including West Valley City and around Salt Lake City International Airport.

Along with the fog, air quality is going to be bad for the next few days.

Employees for the state of Utah are being encouraged to work remotely Monday and Tuesday.

WATCH: Damon Yauney's Monday morning weather forecast

Utah's Weather Authority Damon Yauney says a weak storm will brush by mid-week and could bring a slight improvement in air quality.

A stronger storm this weekend could break up the storm and bring a chance of snow before Christmas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere