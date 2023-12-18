Dense fog advisory Monday morning in many parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a very foggy Monday morning along many parts of the Wasatch Front.

The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City says visibility levels are at at 1/4 of a mile or less.

The most dense fog is in areas south and southeast of the Great Salt Lake including West Valley City and around Salt Lake City International Airport.

Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the Salt Lake Valley until 10am. Seeing visibilities of 1/4 mile or less primarily for areas south and southeast of the Great Salt Lake including West Valley City and the vicinity of SLC airport. #utwx pic.twitter.com/zUVTRVDxLG — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 17, 2023

Along with the fog, air quality is going to be bad for the next few days.

Employees for the state of Utah are being encouraged to work remotely Monday and Tuesday.

Surge remote work eligible employees will remote work on Mon, Dec 18th and Tue, Dec 19 due to a forecasted mandatory action day. State employees should contact their supervisor with any questions. #UtahRemoteWork #ProtectTeamUtah #utpol pic.twitter.com/7lD0AssVQV — Remote Work Utah (@RemoteWorkUtah) December 18, 2023

WATCH: Damon Yauney's Monday morning weather forecast

Utah's Weather Authority Damon Yauney says a weak storm will brush by mid-week and could bring a slight improvement in air quality.

A stronger storm this weekend could break up the storm and bring a chance of snow before Christmas.