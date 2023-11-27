Department of Corrections names Utah's first-ever female prison warden

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in state history, a facility within the Utah Department of Corrections will be managed by a female warden.

The department Monday named Kristen Keisel warden of the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, replacing Bart Mortensen who will become warden of the prison in Salt Lake City.

Keisel began her career with the Department of Corrections as a correctional officer at the Gunnison facility in 2006. Since her start, Keisel has served in numerous roles at the prison, including deputy warden.

The Central Utah Correctional Facility houses 1,800 male inmates.

“Being part of UDC has given me the opportunity and ability to serve in different capacities,” said Keisel in a statement, “but my goal has been the same along the way – to positively impact the life of every person I encounter.”

