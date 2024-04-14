Watch Now
Despite record warmth this week, it's not too late to get one last run in at a local ski resort

Posted at 8:19 PM, Apr 13, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — With the record warm temperatures this week, winter sports may be a distant thought for many.

There's good news, however, if you're wanting to get in a few more runs before the snow melts. This season's great snow year has allowed many Utah skiing and snowboarding areas to extend their season, at least for partial operations — in some cases, even until Memorial Day.

Here's a look at the expected closing dates as of April 13, weather permitting:

  • Snowbird: Through at least May 27 (Memorial Day)
  • Brighton: April 28 (But the "Meltdown" season extension begins May 3, continuing until May 19, when only the Crest lift will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
  • Solitude: May 12
  • Brian Head: May 5
  • Snowbasin: April 28
  • Park City: April 22
  • Alta: April 21
  • Deer Valley: April 21

