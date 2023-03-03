Details still unclear following Farmington police shooting

FARMINGTON, Utah — As the Farmington Police Department identified the man killed in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting, the community awaits more answers from police.

“There’s a lot missing from this, right? What the circumstances were,” said Chris Burbank, retired Salt Lake City police chief.

On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., 25-year-old Chase Allan was pulled over in a post office parking lot for driving with no license plates. A Farmington police officer requested backup and, according to police, Allan refused to exit the vehicle.

Officers said that during the attempt to get him out, multiple shots were fired.

“That’s how we train and I know my guys and if they fired shots I’m certain they were in fear of their life,” said Farmington Police chief Eric Johnsen.

“I will argue there is no license plate infraction in this country that is worth the loss of someone’s life,” said Burbank.

Allan was shot inside the car and later died at a local hospital.

FOX 13 News reached out to the police department multiple times but have yet to receive a response on whether Allan had a gun with him at the time of the shooting.

“It is the responsibility of the government to tell the public what we engaged in,” said Burbank.

Five officers are now on administrative leave, which is 20% of Farmington’s police force. Burbank said the department’s small numbers are no excuse for a fatal traffic stop.

“This is not unique to just cities or problems. We’re seeing this and it really is a failure of our system that we can change,” he said.

None of the Farmington Police officers were injured and he Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team is now taking over the investigation.