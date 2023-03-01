Large police presence after call of shots fired in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — A heavy police presence is currently on the scene in Farmington following reports of shots fired in the area.

LIVE video below from taped off scene in Farmington:

Due to what is being called a "police incident," officials have closed off roads from State Street and 200 East to Main Street and 100 East.

It's not yet known what caused the road closures and gunshots have been confirmed.

FOX 13 News has multiple crews on the way to Farmington and will update the story when more details are released.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story