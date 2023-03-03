Did Farmington police follow body cam protocol?

FARMINGTON, Utah — Within minutes after Wednesday's fatal shooting involving several Farmington police officers, anyone listening to police radio would have heard officers being told to turn off their body cameras.

That command, not something heard very often, has caused some people to ask more questions about the way the case is being handled.

A first call went out over the radio about four minutes after the shooting took place in the parking lot of the post office, then another call about 16 minutes later.

In the first transmission, officers who are "off the scene" are told to turn off their cameras.

In the second, all officers "on the Farmington incident" are told to make sure the cameras are turned off.

3:27 p.m.

Shots fired

3:31 p.m.

"If you're off the scene, you can go ahead and kill your bodycams"

3:46 p.m.

"Make sure that all the bodycams have been shut off now."

"10-4. All units on the Farmington incident, make sure your bodycams are shut off."

Most department’s like Farmington have body cameras for the purpose of transparency. They also have policies explaining when to turn them on and when officers are allowed to turn them off.

The most recent policy found by FOX 13 News is from 2016 which says “the portable recorder should remain on continuously until the member reasonably believes his or her direct participation in the incident is complete or the situation no longer fits the criteria for activation.”

FOX 13 News asked the department on Thursday if that policy is still active and if it was applied correctly after the shooting.

So far we have not received a response.

"I have read hundreds and hundreds of body-worn camera policies for agencies all across the United States," said Michael White, a criminology professor at Arizona State University. "The more silence that you hear from a department in the hours and days after an incident like this, the more likely community members and advocacy groups are going to wonder."

White added that police departments across the country often have another policy about how to communicate with the public after an officer-involved shooting.

But the professor himself wonders why Wednesday's command was given.

"I'd want to hear the rationale for that instruction going out."

