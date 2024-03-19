Watch Now
Did you see that weird object in the sky? Here's what it was

Video credit: RJ Hooper
Posted at 10:17 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 00:17:40-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Several videos and photos have been rolling into FOX 13 Monday night from central and southern Utah showing a weird, unfamiliar object in the sky followed by a streak of light and contrail.

That object was SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket that launched around 8:28 local time from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Santa Barbara, California. The rocket was carrying 22 second-generation Starlink internet satellites that were sent into orbit.

According to the SpaceX website, the Falcon 9's first stage successfully came back to Earth around 9 minutes after liftoff, landing on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

This was the 26th Falcon launch of the year.

